Comments from the FBI deputy director:
- Motive still not clear
- Trump agreed to participate in an interview
- No evidence of co-conspirators
- Suspect's search history showed power plants, mass shooting events, bombs and attempted assassination of Slovakian PM
- Shooter made more than 25 different firearms-related purchases online using an alias
- Was identified as a suspicious person and police took a photo around 5 pm on the day of the shooting
- Confirms Trump was struck by a bullet but unclear if it was whole or fragmented
It's a bizarre situation but thankfully there are no state actors associated with the shooter.