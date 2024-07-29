trump blood ear 15 July 2024 2

Comments from the FBI deputy director:

  • Motive still not clear
  • Trump agreed to participate in an interview
  • No evidence of co-conspirators
  • Suspect's search history showed power plants, mass shooting events, bombs and attempted assassination of Slovakian PM
  • Shooter made more than 25 different firearms-related purchases online using an alias
  • Was identified as a suspicious person and police took a photo around 5 pm on the day of the shooting
  • Confirms Trump was struck by a bullet but unclear if it was whole or fragmented

It's a bizarre situation but thankfully there are no state actors associated with the shooter.