Comments from the FBI deputy director:

Motive still not clear

Trump agreed to participate in an interview

No evidence of co-conspirators

Suspect's search history showed power plants, mass shooting events, bombs and attempted assassination of Slovakian PM

Shooter made more than 25 different firearms-related purchases online using an alias

Was identified as a suspicious person and police took a photo around 5 pm on the day of the shooting

Confirms Trump was struck by a bullet but unclear if it was whole or fragmented

It's a bizarre situation but thankfully there are no state actors associated with the shooter.