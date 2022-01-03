The food and drug administration has extended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer booster shot to include 12-15 year olds. The authorization paves the way for administration of the shots later this week. The approval is the first booster shot to be authorized for this age group. The expectations are that the panel of independent experts will likely meet midweek and recommend the shots for the age group but stopped short of urging them to do so.

Most of the US schools will open up today despite the surge from the omicron spread. Full steam ahead is the bias with fingers crossed the healthcare system remains afloat with marginal deaths.