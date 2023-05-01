The FDIC releases a report on options for deposit insurance reform.

  • FDIC suggests raising deposit insurance protection for payroll and business payment accounts
  • Targeted approach seen as the best option for overhauling deposit-insurance system
  • Other options discussed: unlimited insurance for all bank accounts or raising the current $250,000 cap
  • Business payment accounts pose greater financial stability concerns
  • Recent emergency decision guaranteed full recovery of funds for depositors at failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank
  • Lawmakers considering raising deposit-insurance limit from the current $250,000 per depositor
  • Changes require congressional approval and may trigger higher assessments on banks
  • Expanded coverage may reassure customers and protect smaller banks from losing deposits to larger institutions
  • FDIC's targeted expansion for business accounts is similar to a financial crisis-era program with unlimited federal guarantees for noninterest bearing deposit accounts
  • Revised program would allow depositors to move funds to accounts with higher coverage within the same bank, reducing the likelihood of panic-driven bank runs