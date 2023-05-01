The FDIC releases a report on options for deposit insurance reform.

FDIC suggests raising deposit insurance protection for payroll and business payment accounts

Targeted approach seen as the best option for overhauling deposit-insurance system

Other options discussed: unlimited insurance for all bank accounts or raising the current $250,000 cap

Business payment accounts pose greater financial stability concerns

Recent emergency decision guaranteed full recovery of funds for depositors at failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank

Lawmakers considering raising deposit-insurance limit from the current $250,000 per depositor

Changes require congressional approval and may trigger higher assessments on banks

Expanded coverage may reassure customers and protect smaller banks from losing deposits to larger institutions

FDIC's targeted expansion for business accounts is similar to a financial crisis-era program with unlimited federal guarantees for noninterest bearing deposit accounts

Revised program would allow depositors to move funds to accounts with higher coverage within the same bank, reducing the likelihood of panic-driven bank runs