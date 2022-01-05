Beginning with:

"At this point it is too early to make any statement on the damage or whether the incident will have any impact on the output plan for this year," ASML said, adding that it would take several days to assess the damage and it would update markets as soon as it can.

So, not hitting panic buttons just yet.

ASML Holding has reported a fire at a manufacturing plant

ASML Holding is a Dutch company, the world’s largest supplier of photolithography systems and the only source of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, which are more advanced. These devices are used to etch circuits onto silicon wafers and create computer chips used by Apple, IBM and Samsung.

A technology analyst:

“We’re entering 2022 with a lot of pent-up demand,” he says. “If the fire is severe and if ASML struggles to recover quickly, we might need to get used to a tough semiconductor supply situation for the next two years.”

