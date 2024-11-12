Bloomberg (gated) interview with Robert Friedland, the founder of Ivanhoe Mines.

In brief:

China "exports to the US are much lower than they were in the first Trump administration. So they have a lot less sensitivity to tariffs in the US than seven or eight years ago.”

“China is still taking a number of steps to stimulate consumer demand to sort of get rid of its problems with local government debt, and I think over a three- to five-year term China still looks very solid”

The latest out China looks to be an example of other steps China can take - this should, at the margin, stimulate domestic demand: