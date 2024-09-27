It is of Category 4 intensity and is the third hurricane to slam Florida's Big Bend region in under 13 months. Of note, three of the last five hurricanes to have struck the mainland in the US have also landed in this region.

Going back to Helene, it is reportedly sustaining winds of around 130 mph and there are fears now that it is going to be "destructive" and causing major floods as it moves north.

Airports in Tampa, Tallahassee and St. Petersburg have all already suspended operations on Thursday.

Helene is expected to roll through the Macon and Georgia areas on Friday, according to forecasters.