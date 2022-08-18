To be honest, I don't think there was much to look through the FOMC meeting minutes yesterday. The details revealed that the Fed wasn't too dovish in its subtle shift but perhaps markets were looking for something a little more hawkish. But as the dust settles, it seems like we're going back to leaning more towards a 50 bps rate hike come September.

The implied odds of that has risen to ~62% now from ~40% prior to the day before.

We've now gone through the key releases, so there won't be much else to work with towards the end of the week. The bond market is still sort of caught in limbo with 10-year Treasury yields continuing to be pinned below its 100-day moving average. The spark just hasn't come.

Looking ahead, the attention will slowly shift towards Jackson Hole next week where we should get a line up of key central bank speakers. This year's symposium will carry the theme: "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy" and will kick off on 25 August.