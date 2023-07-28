The Fed is out with a report with some suggestions for banks in raising liquidity.

  • Banks should ensure they are familiar with the pledging process for different collateral types and be aware that pre-pledging collateral can be useful if liquidity needs to arise quickly
  • Banks should consider small value discount window transactions at regular intervals
  • Events of H1 underscore importance of liquidity risk management and contingency planning

This is good advice that banks will certainly ignore.