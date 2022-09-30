ECB speakers on the docket also, this from earlier:

The Federal Reserve docket:

1230 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

1300 GMT Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard gives opening remarks before Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference

1500 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks virtually on "Principles for Large Bank Supervision" before Institute of International Finance event

1630 GMT Barkin again, speaks on "What's Driving Inflation?" before the Prince William County Chamber of Commerce, in Woodbridge, Va

2015 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives closing remarks before Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference