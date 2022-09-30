ECB speakers on the docket also, this from earlier:

The Federal Reserve docket:

  • 1230 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
  • 1300 GMT Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard gives opening remarks before Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference
  • 1500 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks virtually on "Principles for Large Bank Supervision" before Institute of International Finance event
  • 1630 GMT Barkin again, speaks on "What's Driving Inflation?" before the Prince William County Chamber of Commerce, in Woodbridge, Va
  • 2015 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives closing remarks before Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference
Federal Reserve