The Federal Reserve docket:
- 1230 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- 1300 GMT Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard gives opening remarks before Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference
- 1500 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks virtually on "Principles for Large Bank Supervision" before Institute of International Finance event
- 1630 GMT Barkin again, speaks on "What's Driving Inflation?" before the Prince William County Chamber of Commerce, in Woodbridge, Va
- 2015 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives closing remarks before Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference