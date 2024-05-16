I've bolded those below that seem most likely to be pertinent to traders.

1400 GMT / 1000 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies at U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on oversight of financial regulators

1400 / 1000: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is interviewed live on CNBC

1430 / 1030: Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "The Economic Impact of Higher Education and Healthcare Institutions" and participates in a conversation before hybrid 2024 Anchor Economy Conference

1600 / 1200: Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook before the Wayne Economic Development Council Briefings for Business (B4B) event

1950 / 1550: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook in a moderated conversation hosted by the Jacksonville Business Journal