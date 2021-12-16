The data on tomorrow's US calendar is extremely light so we will have to look to Federal Reserve speakers to get markets moving. That's generally a tough task in the immediate aftermath of an FOMC decision but there are two people who will try. They also will speak at the same time.

Fed Governor Waller and SF Fed President Daly both have speeches scheduled for 1800 GMT on Friday (1 pm ET) and they're on opposite eds of the hawk-dove scale. I'll be interested to hear if Waller offers any kind of a departure from Powell and pushes for more hikes.

As for Daly, she lost much of her credibility as an independent thinker in the past month by insisting inflation was transitory only to do a complete 180 in the span of a few days. Powell yesterday hinted that he teed up the comments so I'd say that now puts Daly firmly in the role as a mouthpiece for Powell.

"My colleagues were out talking about a faster taper, and that doesn't happen by accident," Powell said.