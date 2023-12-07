The US Federal Reserve is reporting that US household net worth fell to $151 trillion in Q3 2023:

The net worth of households and nonprofits decreased to $151.0 trillion in the third quarter of 2023.

The value of corporate equities (directly and indirectly held) fell by $1.7 trillion,

Real estate values increased by $0.5 trillion.

Domestic nonfinancial debt outstanding was $73.0 trillion at the end of the third quarter, with household debt at $19.8 trillion, nonfinancial business debt at $21.2 trillion, and total government debt at $32.0 trillion.

The growth rate of domestic nonfinancial debt slowed to 5.2 percent annually in the third quarter of 2023, down from 6.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Household debt grew by 2.5 percent annually in the third quarter. Within this, consumer credit grew at a rate of 1.1 percent, and mortgage debt (excluding charge-offs) increased by 2.5 percent annually.

Nonfinancial business debt rose at a slower annual rate of 1.5 percent in the third quarter, compared to 1.8 percent in the preceding quarter.

Federal government debt's growth rate decreased to 10.6 percent annually in the third quarter, from 12.7 percent in the previous quarter.

State and local government debt saw a contraction at an annual rate of 0.3 percent in the third quarter, following a 2.8 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

In Q2, the household net worth was reported at $152.3 trillion. The decline this quarter snapped a three-quarter rise.

CLICK HERE for the full report