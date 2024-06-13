FedEx announcement on Wednesday:

plans to cut between 1,700 and 2,000 jobs in Europe

pursues further cost reductions in a weak demand environment

Developments at FedEx are often cited as a leading indicator of economies. I guess its not breaking news that the demand picture in Europe is not overly bright, though. Perhaps news such as this will hasten further ECB rate cuts though.

