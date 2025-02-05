  • It's difficult to know the impact of tariffs.
  • Looking forward it's hard to know what specific tariffs are coming.
  • Uncertainty goes beyond tariffs to immigration, regulation and other issues.
  • Many Trump policies adding to uncertainty in economy.
  • I see strong consumer spending and lower investment in 2025.
  • I expect 12 month inflation numbers to come down nicely.
  • I still lean towards cuts this year.
  • Would never take any policy move off the table, but hikes would require an economy overheating.
  • I see no sign of the US economy overheating.
  • The bias is to see what happens and then react to it.
  • Still think policy rate is modestly restrictive.
  • We have recalibrated to a place that is more sensible to where the economy is now.
