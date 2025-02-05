- It's difficult to know the impact of tariffs.
- Looking forward it's hard to know what specific tariffs are coming.
- Uncertainty goes beyond tariffs to immigration, regulation and other issues.
- Many Trump policies adding to uncertainty in economy.
- I see strong consumer spending and lower investment in 2025.
- I expect 12 month inflation numbers to come down nicely.
- I still lean towards cuts this year.
- Would never take any policy move off the table, but hikes would require an economy overheating.
- I see no sign of the US economy overheating.
- The bias is to see what happens and then react to it.
- Still think policy rate is modestly restrictive.
- We have recalibrated to a place that is more sensible to where the economy is now.