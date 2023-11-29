Feds Barkin
Feds Barkin at CEO Summit
  • Revised consumer spending data is more consistent with what I am hearing on the ground
  • I'm hearing consumers slowing down, but not falling off the table
  • Skeptical that price setters at this point have gone back to where they were pre-Covid
  • 5.2% GDP tells companies that they can still try to raise prices
  • The goods inflation has clearly come down. Then that of that is basically back to pre--Covid levels
  • While I think that entry rates have clearly come down, but housing inflation is still going up
  • A lot of services prices are still going up driven by wages
  • I am still in the "looking to be convinced category" that inflation is coming down
  • Not willing to take another rate hike off the table.
  • Want the option of doing more on rates if inflation flairs again.
  • Markets have a different forecast than me on inflation
  • I believe inflation will be stubborn then we'd like
  • Talking about rate cuts is premature
  • We do hope the messages we send go into the financial conditions in the markets.
  • Try not to get overly focused on the financial conditions in the markets.
  • Market bets on 4 rate cuts next year might be based on expectations for soft landing. I hope they are right.

Barkins comments are a bit more cautious on inflation and therefore cautious on the right path. Not convinced that no more rate hikes are needed.