Overall Economic Activity:

  • Economic activity increased slightly to moderately across the twelve Federal Reserve Districts in late November and December.
  • Consumer spending moved up moderately, with strong holiday sales exceeding expectations.
  • Vehicle sales grew modestly.
  • Construction activity decreased, with high costs for materials and financing weighing on growth.
  • Manufacturing decreased slightly on net; some manufacturers stockpiled inventories in anticipation of higher tariffs.
  • Residential real estate activity was unchanged, constrained by high mortgage rates.
  • Commercial real estate sales edged up.
  • Nonfinancial services sector grew slightly, with growth in leisure, hospitality, and transportation (notably air travel).
  • Truck freight volumes declined.
  • Financial service providers reported modest growth in lending and little change in asset quality, but concerns arose about delinquencies among small businesses and lower-income households.
  • Nonprofit social service agencies faced high demand amidst uncertainty about funding.
  • Agricultural conditions remained weak, with lower farm incomes and weather-related struggles. Avian flu reduced egg supplies, raising prices.
  • Energy activity was mixed.
  • More optimism about 2025 outlook, though concerns remain about immigration and tariff policy affecting the economy.

Labor Markets:

  • Employment ticked up slightly, with six Districts reporting increases and six reporting no change.
  • Service industries, notably healthcare, continued to see job growth.
  • Construction employment increased slightly, while manufacturing employment was flat.
  • Difficulty finding skilled workers was reported across multiple sectors.
  • Layoffs remained rare, though some contacts expressed greater uncertainty about future staffing needs.
  • Wage growth picked up to a moderate pace, but there were reports of easing wage pressures.

Prices:

  • Prices increased modestly overall, with growth ranging from flat to moderate.
  • Selling prices rose modestly in most Districts, with some instances of flat or declining prices, particularly in retail and manufacturing.
  • Input costs increased, particularly for insurance prices (notably health insurance).
  • Flat or lower input costs were reported in some areas, especially for fuel.
  • Prices expected to rise in 2025, with concerns about higher tariffs contributing to price increases.

District Summary:

Boston

  • Economic activity increased slightly, with modest growth in tourism, home sales, and retail sales.
  • Prices were steady despite slight cost pressures.
  • Employment stable; wages increased modestly.
  • Optimistic expectations, though some uncertainty remains.

New York

  • Economic activity increased slightly; employment grew slightly.
  • Stronger-than-expected holiday retail sales.
  • Commercial real estate markets improved slightly, especially NYC office demand.
  • Selling prices rose modestly, with manufacturers reporting stable prices.

Philadelphia

  • Business activity grew slightly, with auto sales leading consumer spending.
  • Manufacturers reported a slight decline in activity.
  • Employment and wages rose modestly.
  • Inflation concerns driven by deficits, tariffs, and immigration.

Cleveland

  • Business activity grew modestly; stronger-than-expected retail sales.
  • Manufacturers experienced soft demand.
  • Employment flat; wages and prices grew modestly.
  • Positive outlook for the coming months.

Richmond

  • Modest economic growth with moderate increases in consumer spending and travel.
  • Financial services reported modest growth; manufacturing slowed slightly.
  • Employment unchanged; price growth moderate.

Atlanta

  • Economic activity expanded modestly; employment steady, wages grew slowly.
  • Consumer spending and housing demand grew moderately.
  • Manufacturing declined slightly, while energy activity grew modestly.

Chicago

  • Slight growth in economic activity; modest increases in consumer spending and employment.
  • Construction and real estate remained flat.
  • Farm incomes in 2024 were below 2023 levels.
  • Prices and wages grew modestly.

St. Louis

  • Slight economic expansion; holiday sales exceeded expectations.
  • Reports reflected a seasonal slowdown, but contacts were positive about the year ahead.

Minneapolis

  • Slight growth in economic activity; employment increased slightly.
  • Holiday sales were upbeat, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.
  • Manufacturing contracted modestly, but optimism remains for 2024.

Kansas City

  • Slight expansion in economic activity, led by consumer spending.
  • Consumers relied more on long-term financing and debt consolidation.
  • Optimism for accelerated growth and hiring in coming months, though concerns over policy changes persist.

Dallas

  • Moderate expansion in the economy; manufacturing resumed growth.
  • Retail revenues and loan demand expanded.
  • Home sales increased slightly, but energy activity remained flat.
  • Employment rose slightly, with improving outlooks despite policy concerns.

San Francisco

  • Slight expansion in economic activity; employment and prices were stable.
  • Retail sales grew modestly, while activity in agriculture softened slightly.
  • Manufacturing and commercial real estate were mixed, with steady housing and lending activit