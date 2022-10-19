For the full report CLICK HERE

On employment

  • Employment continued to rise at a modest to moderate pace in most Districts.
  • Several Districts reported a cooling in labor demand, with some noting that businesses were hesitant to add to payrolls amid increased concerns of an economic downturn.
  • There were also scattered mentions of hiring freezes

On prices:

  • Price growth remained elevated, though some easing was noted across several Districts.
  • Significant input price increases were reported in a variety of industries, though some declines in commodity, fuel, and freight costs were noted.
  • Growth in selling prices was mixed, with stronger increases reported by some Districts and a moderation seen in others.
  • Some contacts noted solid pricing power over the past six weeks, while others said cost passthrough was becoming more difficult as customers push back.
  • Looking ahead, expectations were for price increases to generally moderate.