Fed's beige book for October is released. A little good/a little not so good is the theme.
The Feds Beige Book outlines anecdotal economic trends
- National economic activity expanded modestly on net since the previous report; however, conditions varied across industries and Districts.
- Four Districts noted flat activity and two cited declines with slowing or weak demand attributed to higher interest rates, inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term, and supply disruptions
- Retail spending was relatively flat, reflecting lower discretionary spending, and auto dealers noted sustained sluggishness in sales stemming from limited inventories, high vehicle prices, and rising interest rates.
- Travel and tourist activity rose strongly, boosted by continued strength in leisure activity and a pickup in business travel.
- Manufacturing activity held steady or expanded in most Districts in part due to easing in supply chain disruptions, though there were a few reports of output declines.
- Demand for nonfinancial services rose. Activity in transportation services was mixed, as port activity increased strongly whereas reports of trucking and freight demand were mixed.
- Rising mortgage rates and elevated house prices further weakened single-family starts and sales, but helped buoy apartment leasing and rents, which generally remained high.
On employment
- Employment continued to rise at a modest to moderate pace in most Districts.
- Several Districts reported a cooling in labor demand, with some noting that businesses were hesitant to add to payrolls amid increased concerns of an economic downturn.
- There were also scattered mentions of hiring freezes
On prices:
- Price growth remained elevated, though some easing was noted across several Districts.
- Significant input price increases were reported in a variety of industries, though some declines in commodity, fuel, and freight costs were noted.
- Growth in selling prices was mixed, with stronger increases reported by some Districts and a moderation seen in others.
- Some contacts noted solid pricing power over the past six weeks, while others said cost passthrough was becoming more difficult as customers push back.
- Looking ahead, expectations were for price increases to generally moderate.
