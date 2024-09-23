  • I supported a 50 bps cut as a compromise between remaining uncertainty around inflation and risks to the labour market.
  • The economy is returning to normal faster than expected so policy should as well.
  • Recent data show convincingly that the US economy is on a sustainable path to price stability.
  • A half-point cut at this meeting does not lock in a cadence for future rate cuts.
  • Risks to the labour market have increased, with the possibility of broad weakness higher than a year ago.
  • Price increases have narrowed and become concentrated in housing.
  • The economy is effectively near conditions that would be considered normal.
  • Businesses are becoming more careful in hiring but not considering layoffs.
  • The Fed is now facing two largely balanced risks.
  • Low recent levels of some recent inflation indicators portends well.
  • Business leaders say pricing power has all but evaporated.
  • The labour market is weakening but not weak.
  • A disagreement over the level of the neutral rate is inconsequential when rates are this high.
Fed's Bostic
