Bostic
  • Recent dots show a fair amount of dispersion in opinion at the Fed
  • Fed is not in a 'mad dash' to neutral, in favor of not rushing to judgment or assuming job is done on inflation
  • Does not expect to see unemployment increase much further
  • Labor market is 'not flashing red', optimistic about the future
  • Fed will have to let the policies of the next President play out
  • Had earlier been concerned that rate cuts would unleash pent-up demand but that may be 'substantially less' than thought
  • Feels neutral is in the 3-3.25% range
  • Excess savings have diminished for many households but some still have cash on hand and could fuel demand