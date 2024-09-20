fed Bowman
  • Sees progress on inflation and labor market cooling since mid-2023
  • Believes smaller initial move preferable to avoid premature victory declaration
  • I see the risk that the Committee's larger policy action could be interpreted as a premature declaration of victory on our price stability mandate
  • Although hiring appears to have softened, layoffs remain low
  • Consumer spending reflects a healthy economy
  • US economy remains strong with solid growth and near full employment
  • Labor market normalizing but measurement challenges create uncertainty
  • Inflation still above 2% target, core PCE above 2.5% y/y
  • Argues for measured pace toward neutral policy to ensure further inflation progress
  • Committed to working with FOMC colleagues despite disagreement on cut size

It's normal for dissenters to publish essays or statements to explain themselves. Hers was the first dissent by a Fed Governor since 2005 but isn't particularly impactful in terms of policy. She is going to support 'moving at a measured pace' towards neutral going forward.