Sees progress on inflation and labor market cooling since mid-2023

Believes smaller initial move preferable to avoid premature victory declaration

I see the risk that the Committee's larger policy action could be interpreted as a premature declaration of victory on our price stability mandate

Although hiring appears to have softened, layoffs remain low

Consumer spending reflects a healthy economy

US economy remains strong with solid growth and near full employment

Labor market normalizing but measurement challenges create uncertainty

Inflation still above 2% target, core PCE above 2.5% y/y

Argues for measured pace toward neutral policy to ensure further inflation progress

Committed to working with FOMC colleagues despite disagreement on cut size

It's normal for dissenters to publish essays or statements to explain themselves. Hers was the first dissent by a Fed Governor since 2005 but isn't particularly impactful in terms of policy. She is going to support 'moving at a measured pace' towards neutral going forward.