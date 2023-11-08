Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Wednesday called out a number of international risks, including persistent inflationary pressures abroad and a further economic slowdown in China, that she said could threaten global financial stability.
- "We must remain vigilant to potential shocks that could exacerbate vulnerabilities in the global financial system,"
- "More broadly, escalation of geopolitical tensions could lead to lower economic activity and increased fragmentation of global trade flows and financial intermediation, raising financing and production costs and contributing to more sustained supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures,"