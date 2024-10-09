Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly

  • Fully supported half-point rate cut
    Quite confident we are on path to 2% inflation
    We are at full employment
    With policy rate steady, real rate was rising
    Rising real rate was a recipe for overtightening and injuring the labor market
    Rate cut was a recalibration, to rightsize rates for the economy
    Size of September rate cut does not say anything about pace or size of next cuts
    Two or one more cut this year is what is likely
    We will watch data, monitor labor market and inflation
    We will make more or fewer adjustments to rates as necessary
    I do not want to see further slowing in the labor market
    Most firms are seeing a hybrid work situation, not a return to a 5-day-in-the-office situation
