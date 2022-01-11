You have to wonder if the Fed doesn't just end QE purchases this month. Why are they tapering slowly only to turn around and give it back in a few months?

Very accommodative stance is 'out of synch' with economic outlook

Covid likely to weigh on labor force participation and prolong supply chain disruptions

Virus surge likely to slow rotation to services spending from goods

Own preference is to run down balance sheet 'earlier rather than later'

It's all about the balance sheet from here. Bonds look like a horrible investment with the Fed working against you.