Dockworkers strike was predicted, retailers have been stockpiling

Retailers have about two weeks of extra inventory, there will be an effect afterwards

Dockworkers strike could have supply-chain effects, that could mean some increase in prices

We've largely gotten inflation down

The new inflation numbers are at the Fed's target, the labor market is at full employment

25 vs 50 bps not as important as getting rates down over the next 12 months

There has been a 'partizanization' of consumer sentiment readings, making them less useful

He's giving himself a round of applause here. I also wonder if stockpiling didn't skew some of the data before the strike.

As for the partizanization, this chart of UMich confidence speaks for itself: