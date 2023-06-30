Fed's Goolsbee in an interview on FOXBusiness says:

There is nothing in the Fed's mandate about stock prices.

I hope markets remain sober.

SVB bet the market was right on Fed, bet against the Fed, a terrible idea.

Central bankers have to see through the markets ups and downs

The strongest part of the economic data is labor market data.

I am hopeful we can get inflation down to something like a target without a recession.

Heartened by strength in various sectors, but we need more balance.

If labor market is too hard, will have a hard time bringing down inflation.

There has been calling inflation.

Goods inflation has not come down as fast as have wanted it to.

There is a lag in the impact of interest rate on the economy.

Not made up his mind on rates.

There is a number of data releases before the next Fed meeting (*the next Fed rate decisions on July 26)

Goolsbee is the president of the Chicago Fed and is more of a dove.