Patrick Harker, president and CEO of the  Federal Reserve  Bank of Philadelphia

50bps at the next two meetings is being repeated by many Fed officials. Harker the same, and 'measured' moves after that. 'Measured' is being read as 25bp hikes. Chicago Fed head Evans said similar yestreday:

Curiously though, Fed Chair Powell wasn't quite so 'measured' in his remarks Tuesday:

FOMC meetings ahead:

fomc 2022 meeting June to December