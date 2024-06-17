Fed's Harker

Harker speaks at a monetary policy conference:

If my economic forecast plays out, I think one cut would be appropriate this year

Two cuts or none also 'quite possible' depending on data

More data is essential to come to a decision on rate cuts given choppiness so far this year

Over the ensuing months I will continue to closely monitor data on inflation, labor markets and economic activity

Keeping rates where they are for a bit longer will help get inflation down and mitigate upside risks

Latest inflation data quite promising but falls short of confidence needed

Long-term stubbornness of shelter inflation remains a concern, as does service sector inflation

Last week's CPI data very welcome but overall progress on inflation in recent months has been modest

I still forecast slowing but above-trend growth, modest rise in unemployment rate and long glide back to 2% inflation

This sounds very much in line with the consensus and what Powell highlighted. We're all data-watchers now.