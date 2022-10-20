Philadelphia Fed reserve Pres. Patrick Harker is scheduled to speak at the top of the hour. He will be speaking on the economic outlook.

Harker will be a voting member in 2023 which is just around the corner and when the terminal rate is supposed to peak.

Ahead of his comments, the US stock indices remain higher but off the highest levels. The NASDAQ index is leading the way with a 1.24% gain. The S&P index is up 0.65% and the Dow industrial average is up 0.84%.

2 year yield is at 4.572%. The 10 year is at 4.172% both are near highest levels going back to 2007/2008.