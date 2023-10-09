Philip Jefferson
Fed Gov. Philip Jefferson

Fed vice chair Jefferson (voting member) speaking and says:

  • We need to move carefully to balance the risks of tightening too much or too little
  • May be too soon to say confidently we have tightened enough.
  • Mindful of lag effects of past rates as I consider whether we will need further policy tightening.
  • Rising long-term yields in the past may have meant investors seek stronger economic momentum and need for higher for longer Fed rate path
  • Mindful that changes in real yields can arise from changes investors view of risk, uncertainty.
  • Will keep higher bond yields in mind in assessing future rate path.
  • Recent inflation data encouraging, but inflation still too high.
  • Core PCE prices will moderate further as labor market comes into better balance.
  • Labor market remains tight, but labor demand is falling. Supply is improving.
  • There is a path to restoring price stability without a large gain in unemployment.
  • Expect further gradual easing of labor market conditions.
  • I am particularly attentive to upside inflation risks from a strong economy, labor market, energy prices.
  • Downside risks to economic activity include slowdown in China, and Europe

As far as rate hike probabilities:

  • There was a 30% chance of a hike on Friday for the next meeting in November. That is now down to 14%.
  • There was a 45% chance of a hike on Friday in December. That is now down to 27%.