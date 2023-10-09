Fed Gov. Philip Jefferson

Fed vice chair Jefferson (voting member) speaking and says:

We need to move carefully to balance the risks of tightening too much or too little

May be too soon to say confidently we have tightened enough.

Mindful of lag effects of past rates as I consider whether we will need further policy tightening.

Rising long-term yields in the past may have meant investors seek stronger economic momentum and need for higher for longer Fed rate path

Mindful that changes in real yields can arise from changes investors view of risk, uncertainty.

Will keep higher bond yields in mind in assessing future rate path.

Recent inflation data encouraging, but inflation still too high.

Core PCE prices will moderate further as labor market comes into better balance.

Labor market remains tight, but labor demand is falling. Supply is improving.

There is a path to restoring price stability without a large gain in unemployment.

Expect further gradual easing of labor market conditions.

I am particularly attentive to upside inflation risks from a strong economy, labor market, energy prices.

Downside risks to economic activity include slowdown in China, and Europe

As far as rate hike probabilities: