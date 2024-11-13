We hear from Kashkari just yesterday but he's back on the wires today:

I haven't had time to go through the CPI data in detail but on the headline level it seems to be confirming the path we're on

There are still six weeks before the Fed's next meeting with more data to come

I have confidence that inflation is headed in the right direction but we need to wait

Sometimes I'm frustrated by the dot plot because there is so much uncertainty

