Kashkari

We hear from Kashkari just yesterday but he's back on the wires today:

  • I haven't had time to go through the CPI data in detail but on the headline level it seems to be confirming the path we're on
  • There are still six weeks before the Fed's next meeting with more data to come
  • I have confidence that inflation is headed in the right direction but we need to wait
  • Sometimes I'm frustrated by the dot plot because there is so much uncertainty
