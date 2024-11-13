We hear from Kashkari just yesterday but he's back on the wires today:
- I haven't had time to go through the CPI data in detail but on the headline level it seems to be confirming the path we're on
- There are still six weeks before the Fed's next meeting with more data to come
- I have confidence that inflation is headed in the right direction but we need to wait
- Sometimes I'm frustrated by the dot plot because there is so much uncertainty
- I have confidence that inflation is heading in the right direction