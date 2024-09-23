  • We won't declare mission accomplished on inflation.
  • The labour market is strong, want to keep it that way.
  • Fed policy is still in a net tight position.
  • An uptick in unemployment is a bigger risk than inflation.
  • There is lots of ambiguity around what the neutral rate level is.
  • I expect smaller steps going forward for the Fed.
  • A 50 bps rate cut was a meaningful step to get the process moving.
  • The FOMC meeting had active deliberations over Fed rate cut.
  • A 25 or 50 bps rate cut, both would have been reasonable.
  • The election is not a factor in Fed rate decision.
  • There's lots of uncertainty abour where the Fed will cut to.
  • I would love to get back to 3.5% unemployment rate.
  • The labour market has not been driving inflation.
  • Job market a lousy forecaster of inflation.
  • Penciled in 50 basis points more cuts in 2024.
