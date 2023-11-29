Sees 'clear progress' in getting inflation to 2%

It will take time to get to 2% but Fed will do it

Fed has time to vet incoming data

Monetary policy must be nimble in current circumstances

Mon pol well positioned to be flexible

This is incrementally more dovish from here previous comments, when she said whether further hikes are needed depends on the economy. She also said previously that she hadn't assessed whether she will pencil in another rate hike in her December projections; it's now safe to say that she hasn't.