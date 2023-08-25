We have to be very diligent about this

We don't want to be satisfied because inflation remains too high

We've had stronger underlying momentum since June forecasts

We've made progress on inflation

Core inflation over 4% is still too high

Notes she doesn't have cuts built in for next year but will watch the data

It was 'very good' to see the recent numbers on inflation, but need to see more

It's very likely that we will need below-trend growth to get inflation under control

Labor market is stronger than I would have anticipated given rates but pandemic effects are working their way through

Mester indicated that not much had changed since she forecast an additional this year. At the same time, she didn't sound overly committed to do it. She highlighted that the Fed needs to be diligent and watch the data.