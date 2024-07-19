I'm curious to hear exact what this 'new era' looks like because I strongly suspect it will be just like the old era where central banks are behind the curve and forecast poorly. Fingers crossed that the 'new era' isn't the same old talking points about high and sticky inflation.

In terms of monetary policy, doesn't expect any surprises as Williams spoke two days ago and said:

Latest data getting us closer to a disinflationary trend that we’re looking for

But would like to see more data to gain further confidence inflation is moving sustainably to 2% goal

Sick of Fedspeak? Well I have good news, the Fed blackout starts at midnight.