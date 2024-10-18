Christoper Waller

Happy Friday.

September housing starts are due at the bottom of the hour and they are the only notable economic indicator in today's North American session. The consensus is a dip to 1.350m from 1.356m but I doubt the report will move the broader market.

In terms of Fedpseak, we hear from Bostic (9:30 am ET), Kashkari (10 am ET), Waller (1210 pm ET) and Bostic again (1230 pm ET).

We've hear from all of them since the FOMC decision so I suspect today's session will be driven by the whims of the market and an increasing focus on the US election.

