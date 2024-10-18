Happy Friday.
September housing starts are due at the bottom of the hour and they are the only notable economic indicator in today's North American session. The consensus is a dip to 1.350m from 1.356m but I doubt the report will move the broader market.
In terms of Fedpseak, we hear from Bostic (9:30 am ET), Kashkari (10 am ET), Waller (1210 pm ET) and Bostic again (1230 pm ET).
We've hear from all of them since the FOMC decision so I suspect today's session will be driven by the whims of the market and an increasing focus on the US election.
