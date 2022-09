Comments from Lagarde are due up at the top of the hour as she will appear at European Parliament.

The data today is limited to the 1030 am release of the Dallas Fed manufacturing survey. The commentary in the report is always an adventure.

The market is totally focused on the Fed today and here's what we will get:

10 am ET Collins

12 am ET BOE's Tenreyro

12 am ET Bostic

1230 ET Logan

4 pm ET Mester