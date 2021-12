We rolled out a new version of our website last week.

It's something our developers have been working on for awhile and over time, I'm sure it will be an improvement. We've had some stability issues early on but that's already improving. Getting to 100% uptime is our top priority and we'll get there soon.

Markets will be quieter over the next two weeks and that will give us a chance to fix some issues and bugs. Let us know what's working and what isn't.

We'll fix it.

-Adam