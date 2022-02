Prelim was 61.7

Prior was 61.2

Expectations 59.4 vs 57.4 prelim

Current conditions 68.2 vs 68.5 prelim

1-year inflation 4.9vs 5.0% prelim

5-10-year inflation 3.0% vs 3.1% prelim

There isn't much value in this survey but the direction of the inflation surveys can be revealing.