Fed Chair Powell cited two economic data points for the shift to 75 basis points at last week's meeting: CPI and the inflation expectations data in the UMich survey.

The survey, however, was only preliminary data and could be revised. It showed 3.3% inflation in the 5-10 year range, up from 3.0%.

At times that series is revised afterwards so it will be one to watch.

Otherwise, the calendar features May new home sales and a speech from the FEd's Daly at 4 pm ET.