It's been a quiet week so far on the economic data front but that all changes today with a deluge of numbers at the bottom of the hour:

Q4 advance GDP

Durable goods orders

Initial jobless claims

Advance goods trade balance

Wholesale inventories

Then at 10 am ET it's:

New home sales

THe US dollar is a touch softer today despite higher yields. The risk tone has improved with S&P 500 futures up 22 points.