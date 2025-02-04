An additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese exporters is due at 1201 US Eastern time on Tuesday, February 4, 2025:

The Financial Times is gated, but here is the link if you can access it:

ft china ofshoring trump tariff 04 February 2025

In brief:

  • Chinese manufacturers say they will speed up efforts to move production to other countries to circumvent US tariffs
  • locations including the Middle East

Other strategies include:

  • passing the cost to US customers
  • seeking alternative markets