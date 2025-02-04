An additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese exporters is due at 1201 US Eastern time on Tuesday, February 4, 2025:
- Extra Trump tariffs on China are due to hit in a little over 5 hours
- USD strength has crept back in as China tariff implementation time nears
- Trump China tariffs - Trump says will talk with Xi “probably over the next 24 hours”
The Financial Times is gated, but here is the link if you can access it:
In brief:
- Chinese manufacturers say they will speed up efforts to move production to other countries to circumvent US tariffs
- locations including the Middle East
Other strategies include:
- passing the cost to US customers
- seeking alternative markets