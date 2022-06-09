Via UK media:

President of Finland and his wife abruptly flew out off the Baltic island chain

Strategic Åland islands are a demilitarised and vulnerable region of Finland

Hours before Putin had issued veiled threat about retaking Russian lands

Russian navy had been spotted in the Baltic near the undefended islands

The Baltic has been very tense since Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO

And:

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and wife Jenni Haukio... had been due to have dinner with Sweden's King Carl Gustav XVI and Queen Silvia but that was cancelled.

Sweden's royal pair stayed on and attended the opening of an evening concert but left part-way through

And:

Local news sites reported Russian frigates had begun a drill in the Baltic Sea off the enclave of Kaliningrad. Nato are also conducting exercises in the region.

There is not much margin for error in this ongoing tension.