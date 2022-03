There are report from the NRA (Nuclear Regulatory Authority In Japan) that fire alarms have been a set off at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. They add that local checks are being made. There are no further reports as to any leakage, but certainly it is a worry.

According to the NRA, there is enough time to restart Fukushima pumps.

Also a bullet train derailed with around 100 passengers on board. There are reports of no injuries however.