 Wall Street  Journal report on a survey by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China:

  • 23% of respondents were considering shifting current or planned investments in China to other markets
  • the highest total in the past decade

Concerns:

  • Even before the latest Omicron wave hit Shanghai, over a third of American companies told the American Chamber of Commerce this spring that they would reduce investment in the country due to the policy environment there.

I can't see a mass exodus from China, but investment into the country looks like it'll be a lot lwoer than it otherwise would be.

ps. Just yesterday Premier Li Keqiang said China's economy is facing the risk of sliding out of reasonable range and it's to some degree worse than early 2020. He doesn't see the 5.5% GDP target being hit.