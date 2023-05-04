TD claims that they are unable to obtain a timetable for regulatory approvals for its proposed acquisition of First Horizon, noting that it is for reasons unrelated to the latter. Both banks have agreed to mutually terminate the merger pact though TD will make a $200 million cash payment to First Horizon in addition to a $25 million reimbursement fee.

For some context, TD was supposed to enter the US regional banking space with a $13 billion acquisition of First Horizon. But for its own sake, perhaps it is best that this crashed and burned. In any case, the shares of First Horizon are now down some 36% in US pre-market. Ouch.