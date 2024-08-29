It's not AAA anymore but that's a win.

Key takeaways: US benefits from economic strength, reserve currency status High deficits, debt, and political polarization remain concerns 2024 election unlikely to significantly change fiscal outlook Deficits expected to remain high: 8.1% of GDP in 2024, 7.7% in 2025-26 Government debt-to-GDP ratio projected to hit 124.4% by end-2026 GDP growth forecast: 2.1% in 2024, slowing to 1.6% average in 2025-26 Fed rate cuts expected: First cut in Sept 2024, total 175bps through 2025

Negative rating action could stem from: Marked increase in government debt Decline in US dollar's reserve currency status

Positive rating action possible with: Fiscal adjustment leading to medium-term debt reduction Improved governance



'Improved governance'... well, at least there is a low bar. Meanwhile, those deficits are massive relative to other trading partners. While they are boosting growth, you have to recoil at what they will be if/when the US runs into a recession.