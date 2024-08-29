Powell USA meme gymnast

It's not AAA anymore but that's a win.

  • Key takeaways:
    • US benefits from economic strength, reserve currency status
    • High deficits, debt, and political polarization remain concerns
    • 2024 election unlikely to significantly change fiscal outlook
    • Deficits expected to remain high: 8.1% of GDP in 2024, 7.7% in 2025-26
    • Government debt-to-GDP ratio projected to hit 124.4% by end-2026
    • GDP growth forecast: 2.1% in 2024, slowing to 1.6% average in 2025-26
    • Fed rate cuts expected: First cut in Sept 2024, total 175bps through 2025
  • Negative rating action could stem from:
    • Marked increase in government debt
    • Decline in US dollar's reserve currency status
  • Positive rating action possible with:
    • Fiscal adjustment leading to medium-term debt reduction
    • Improved governance

'Improved governance'... well, at least there is a low bar. Meanwhile, those deficits are massive relative to other trading partners. While they are boosting growth, you have to recoil at what they will be if/when the US runs into a recession.