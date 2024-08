Night time in Tel Aviv

Fitch lowered Israel's credit rating to 'A' from 'A+' on Monday, citing worsening geopolitical risks. It continues to hold a negative outlook.

"In our view, the conflict in Gaza could last well into 2025 and ther are risks of it broadening to other fronts," Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch expects Israel to permanently increase military spending by close to 1.5% of GDP compared to pre-war levels.

The good news is that ratings agencies are wrong on just about everything.