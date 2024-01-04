Fitch rating agency has downgraded four Chinese National AMCs by one notch.

Has placed three on rating watch negative.

Fitch cited their expectations for a reduced level of government support.

***

Chinese National Asset Management Companies (AMCs)

Also known as the "Big Four" asset management companies

Were established in the late 1990s to handle non-performing loans (NPLs) of the major state-owned banks in China

Their primary role was to purchase NPLs from Chinese banks, thereby helping to clean up the banks' balance sheets and improve their financial health

AMCs then managed these assets, attempted to recover their value, or restructure them as necessary

Over time, the scope of their activities has expanded beyond managing NPLs.

The initial four were:

China Huarong Asset Management Co

China Great Wall Asset Management Co

China Orient Asset Management Co

China Cinda Asset Management Co

There are many others.