Fitch rating agency has downgraded four Chinese National AMCs by one notch.

Has placed three on rating watch negative.

Fitch cited their expectations for a reduced level of government support.

***

Chinese National Asset Management Companies (AMCs)

  • Also known as the "Big Four" asset management companies
  • Were established in the late 1990s to handle non-performing loans (NPLs) of the major state-owned banks in China
  • Their primary role was to purchase NPLs from Chinese banks, thereby helping to clean up the banks' balance sheets and improve their financial health
  • AMCs then managed these assets, attempted to recover their value, or restructure them as necessary
  • Over time, the scope of their activities has expanded beyond managing NPLs.

The initial four were:

  • China Huarong Asset Management Co
  • China Great Wall Asset Management Co
  • China Orient Asset Management Co
  • China Cinda Asset Management Co

There are many others.

