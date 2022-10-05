Analysts at the rating agency on the USD impacts:

Strengthening US dollar adds to US corporates' macro headwinds

Strengthening of US dollar into 2023 could exacerbate the effects of slowing global economy and high inflation for some us multinationals

Factors contributing to US dollar's strength include rapidly rising interest rates and a flight to safety by global investors

On strengthening of US dollar says, expects revenue and profitability in chemical sector to be under pressure in 2023

Says does not expect sustained strengthening of u.s. Dollar through 2023 to have meaningful negative effect on credit profiles of most tech companies

