Analysts at the rating agency on the USD impacts:
- Strengthening US dollar adds to US corporates' macro headwinds
- Strengthening of US dollar into 2023 could exacerbate the effects of slowing global economy and high inflation for some us multinationals
- Factors contributing to US dollar's strength include rapidly rising interest rates and a flight to safety by global investors
- On strengthening of US dollar says, expects revenue and profitability in chemical sector to be under pressure in 2023
- Says does not expect sustained strengthening of u.s. Dollar through 2023 to have meaningful negative effect on credit profiles of most tech companies
