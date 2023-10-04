Fitch Ratings downgraded the US back in August. A key determinant at the time was the "deterioration in governance" cited by the agency.

Fitch has weighed in on the chaos in the US government that played out most recently just yesterday with the removal of the House Speaker.

"Given the fact that the House speaker was ousted right after the continuing resolution was agreed, we expect political brinkmanship around government funding negotiations will remain tense and a shutdown later this year can't be ruled out,"

added that a shutdown would not impact Fitch's US AA+ rating as the country's "deterioration in governance" was already a key factor behind Fitch's downgrade

S&P Global had already downgraded the US, analysts at the firm said that a government shutdown would affect economic activity but was not likely to have a further impact on their rating.

The reaction of many 'analysts', pundits, and politicians to Fitch's downgrade exposed a strong streak of hypocrisy.